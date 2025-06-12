We are confident of qualifying for 2026 World Cup - Black Stars winger Christopher Bonsu Baah

Black Stars winger Christopher Bonsu Baah remains optimistic about the team's chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

After a shaky start to the qualifying series, the four-time African champions have strengthened their chances of qualifying for the Mundial back to back wins in March with wins against Chad and Madagascar.

With four matches to end the qualifying games, Ghana sit at the top of Group I with 15 points.

Having made his senior debut in the four-nation tournament in London, KRC Genk forward is confident about the team's chances of qualification.

"I think it will not mean a lot to only me, for my family and for the nationâ€”everyoneâ€”because Ghana qualifying to the World Cup is something big for the nation,” Baah told Joy Sports.

"Not only us but every country, when you hear or when you see like you are in the World Cup, it is something big for everyone, so I think it will mean a lot for us.

"We are 100% confident that we are going to qualify. For me, I think it's every player's dream to be part of the national team squad to the World Cup.

"But as I said, when you focus on those things, you cannot perform; you just have to trust the process one after the other.

"Now I go to my club and I focus on my club and I give all to my club, and we will see what will come next," he added.

The Black Stars will regroup in September for the Matchday 7 and 8 games against Chad and Mali before wrapping their qualifying games against Comoros and Central African Republic.