We are determined to win or draw against Vision FC – Heart of Lions assistant coach

Heart of Lions Assistant Coach, Daniel Nii Adjei, has assured fans that his team is fully prepared for their Ghana Premier League match against Vision FC after nearly five weeks without competitive action.

The league was suspended on February 2 following the tragic death of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Frimpong Pooley during a matchday 19 fixture between Kotoko and Nsoatreman.

Pooley was laid to rest on March 6, a condition the Porcupine Warriors gave before they can return to action.

With new safety measures approved by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to prevent hooliganism, the league is set to resume on March 7.

Lions will travel to Tema Newtown to face Vision FC at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.

Bashir Hayford's side, currently third on the table, are eager to continue their strong campaign.

"We have been preparing very well for the league," Nii Adjei told the club's media.

"Since the break, we have not rested, we have been training all the time and getting ready for the league. Everybody is very well and fit for the upcoming game.

"We are not going to slow down," Daniel continued.

"We are not going to watch them play, we are also going there to fight. If we lose this match, it won't help us so we are going very tough, determined to go and get a point or win this match."