'We are disappointed and ashamed' - Ernest Nuamah reacts to Ghana's AFCON exit

Ghana youngster Ernest Nuamah has expressed deep regret and disappointment over the Black Stars' premature exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The 19-year-old, who featured in only one game during the tournament, acknowledged the tough lesson learned from the team's back-to-back group stage exits.

In a heartfelt statement, Nuamah, who returned to France and played in a home game on Friday for Olympique Lyon, conveyed his regret about the AFCON disappointment. He assured fans and supporters that the players are not defeated in their commitment to honour what Ghana represents, emphasising their determination to bounce back.

"From Asafo with high hopes & impacting dreams to a tough #AFCON23 debut lesson. This is not what we dreamt as warriors / war Chiefs (Ghana). We are disappointed & ashamed as players but not defeated in our battles to honor what Ghana represents. Today we learn, Tomorrow we grow."

From Asafo with high hopes & impacting dreams to a tough #AFCON23 debut lesson. This is not what we dreamt as warriors / war Chiefs (Ghana). We are disappointed & ashamed as players but not defeated in our battles to honour what Ghana represents. Today we learn, Tomorrow we grow. pic.twitter.com/UQqyR5KGF7 — Ernest Nuamah (@Nana_Nuamah10) January 28, 2024

Following the disappointing campaign, the Ghana Football Association took swift action by parting ways with coach Chris Hughton. A committee has been established to search for a suitable replacement as the team aims to address the challenges faced during the tournament, with an eye on the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.