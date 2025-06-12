We are disappointed for not winning GPL - Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Antwi

Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Antwi has expressed disappointment among the team following their failure to win the Ghana Premier League title.

Despite leading the league at one point, Kotoko's form dipped towards the end of the season, resulting in a third-place finish with 58 points, five behind eventual champions Bibiani Gold Stars.

"We, the players, are a bit disappointed in ourselves," Antwi admitted.

The team had set a target to win both the league and the FA Cup, but falling short of the league title has left them feeling let down. The Porcupines had high hopes for the season, but ultimately came up short.

The team's dip in form led to the dismissal of head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, with Karim Zito stepping in as his replacement. Despite this change, Kotoko managed to lose just once in their final six matches but couldn't recover to win the league title.

However, Antwi emphasized that the team still has a chance to make it up to their supporters by winning the MTN FA Cup final against Golden Kick on June 15 at the University of Ghana Stadium.

"We are still in the FA Cup final, and we have one more game to make it up to the supporters," he said, highlighting the team's determination to end the season on a high note.