We are disappointed in ourselves - Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Antwi after missing out of Premier League title

Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Antwi has expressed his disappointment after failing to annexe the just-ended 2024/25 Ghana Premier League title.

The Porcupine Warriors finished the season at the 3rd with 58 points, five behind eventual champions Bibiani Gold Stars.

This poor run resulted in a drop to fourth place and led to the dismissal of Prosper Narteh Ogum, with Karim Zito stepping in as his replacement.

"We, the players, are a bit disappointed in ourselves,” Antwi told club’s media.

"We had set a target to win both the league and the FA Cup, so not winning the league is disappointing.

"But we are still in the FA Cup final, and we have one more game to make it up to the supporters," he added.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will hope to lift a trophy when they face Golden Kick in the MTN FA Cup final slated for June 15 at the University of Ghana Stadium.