We are feeling good after promotion - Swedru All Blacks striker Rudolf Mensah

Swedru All Blacks striker Rudolf Mensah expressed the team's joy and elation after securing promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

The team won 3-0 against New Edubiase United, marking their return to the top flight after 16 years.

Mensah believes the club's promotion was destined. "We knew that we were destined for the Premier Leagueâ€¦the feeling is great, the euphoria around here is quite massive," he said, highlighting the team's confidence and excitement.

"We are highly elated, we are feeling good," Mensah added, describing the team's emotions after achieving their goal. The striker's impressive performance, with 24 goals in 25 games, played a significant role in the team's success.

Hohoe United also secured promotion from Zone Three, while Real Tamale United and Techiman Eleven Wonders will compete for the qualification spot in Zone One.

Swedru All Blacks is celebrating its return to the Ghana Premier League after a 16-year absence.