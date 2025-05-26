We are focusing on building a strong team – Ghana coach Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo says his current squad selection reflects a long-term vision aimed at building a strong and competitive team for the future.

Speaking ahead of Ghana’s Unity Cup clash against Nigeria in London on May 28, Addo explained that giving opportunities to new and returning players is part of a broader team-building strategy.

The former Ghana international has named five debutants in his squad, with several key players, including Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus, missing out due to injuries and fitness concerns.

“We’re looking beyond individuals and focusing on building a strong team,” Addo told the GFA’s official website. “That’s why I’ve decided to give many of these young players a chance to play and prove themselves, with the aim of making them a key part of my team going forward.”

He added that this period offers the ideal window to evaluate players who have been on the technical team’s radar in recent months.

“Team building is a process that takes time. This is a great opportunity to assess the young talents and create competition within the squad. Everyone must earn their place,” he noted.

Ghana will face Nigeria at the GTech Community Stadium in West London in search of a place in the final of the Unity Cup, where they will meet either Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago. The match forms part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.