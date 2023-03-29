We are fortunate to have Mohammed Kudus - Black Stars coach Chris Hughton

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has hailed the abilities of young midfielder Mohammed Kudus, describing him as a blessing to Ghana.

Kudus has been a standout performer for the team since his emergence, scoring two goals and providing an assist during Ghana's campaign at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Despite a difficult start to the season with his club Ajax, Kudus has been a key player for the Black Stars under John Heitinga. Hughton praised Kudus' versatility, highlighting his ability to play in various positions on the pitch.

"We are fortunate to have Mohammed Kudus; we all know that. We've actually been planning on a few positions, and in the last few games, he's been at the right-hand side," Hughton told SuperSport.

"I think he is a player who can play in the attacking midfield. If he could play on either flank, I think he would be better on the right than the left. He is also playing in a strong team that generally has more possession than the opposition."

Hughton added that Kudus' presence in the team provides flexibility, and he can make an impact whether he starts or comes off the bench. The 22-year-old has scored 18 goals and provided five assists at the club level this season.