We are going into Legon Cities game with a confident and a determined approach – Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum

Published on: 07 March 2025
Prosper Narteh Ogum

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Narteh Ogum has opened up on his team’s approach for the Ghana Premier League encounter against Legon Cities FC.

Speaking in a pre-match interview, the coach noted that his team is heading into the game with a confident and determined approach.

According to him, his side has prepared well and will be fighting for a win against the Week 23 opponent.

“We are going into the game with a very confident and determined approach because they were the very first team that defeated us in the first round, and after that, we lost three more games. Tactically, we have done a lot to make sure that on Sunday, we play strongly and very aggressively to make sure we get the three points. Physically, we are in good shape and tactically, we are in good shape, so we are ready,” coach Prosper Narteh Ogum said in an interview with Asante Kotoko TV on YouTube.

The Week 23 match between Asante Kotoko and Legon Cities FC is scheduled for a 3pm kick off at Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

 

