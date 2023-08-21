"We are going make it hard for Arsenal"- Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew is hopeful of a positive result ahead of Crystal Palace's first home game of the season against Arsenal.

The Eagles got off to a good start in the new season after travelling to Bramall Lane to beat Sheffield United, with the Ghana international serving the assist for Osdourne Edouard's winner.

According to Ayew, the South London outfit want to make the Selhurst Park and fortress, making it difficult a difficult place for visiting teams.

“At home, with our supporters and with players who have our quality, it’s normal that we put teams under pressure and make it hard for teams," he told Crystal Palace TV.

“A team like Crystal Palace have to make it difficult for every team, and at home especially, it should be our fortress, with the twelfth man that we have – our supporters.

“That’s what we try to do, and we’ll do it again on Monday. We want to have a great season, and that starts from winning games at home.”

Ayew remains one of the most experienced players at Crystal Palace, having been with the club for the six years.

“It’ll be a really good feeling to be back at home in front of our fans, with a really good atmosphere," he continued.

“Since I’ve been at this football club, I’ve never seen them have one game where there’s no atmosphere – every game it’s the same. They are going to back us – and we have to do the rest.”