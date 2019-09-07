We are going there to surprise them in Algeria- Black Meteors assistant coach Michael Osei

Assistant coach of the Black Meteors Michael Osei is confident of victory against the U-23 side of Algeria on Tuesday in Algiers.

Ghana's U-23 side travel to Algiers to play the young Fenecs in the second leg of the CAF U-23 championship after a 1-1 draw in Accra on Friday.

“It was a very difficult game, we couldn’t play well in the first half and we got a chance to convert from the spot, but didn’t work for us," he said after the game.

“The tie is not over. We will go there to do our best to see if we can qualify, qualification is our target so we are going to Algeria to do our best to qualify.

“We can’t qualify without winning so we are going there to surprise them and we are not afraid.”

The winner of the two legged game will qualify for the CAF U-23 championship in Egypt, which will serve as qualification for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.