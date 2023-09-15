'We are going to give our best' - Aduana Stars communications director Evans Oppong

Aduana FC communications director Evans Oppong has promised that his team will give it all they've got to have a better Ghana Premier League campaign.

Last season, The Ogya Boys looked poised to win their third Premier League championship after dominating the league standings for several weeks.

Unfortunately, the two-time league champions began to fade at the close of the campaign, and Medeama SC capitalized on their error to win their maiden league trophy.

“We started preparations early because of the GHALCA Top 4 but unfortunately, it didn’t come on as planned. Definitely, we are ready for the Ghana Premier League season, and per what I have seen at training, I believe we are going to give out our best” he said.

After their late disappointment in the previous season, the coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin departed the club to join Legon Cities and was replaced with Yaw Acheampong who has diligently led the team through their pre-season.

The team has also made notable signings in a big to improve their performance in the new season.

Aduana FC will travel to face Samartex in an away fixture in Ghana Premier League opening day on Sunday.