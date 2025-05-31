We are going to give our best in the last two games - Medeama boss Ibrahim Tanko

Medeama Sporting Club head coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has pledged that his team will give their best effort in the remaining two games of the season.

Despite sitting sixth in the league table, 10 points behind leaders Nations FC, Tanko's focus has shifted to planning for next season's Ghana Premier League title.

Speaking to Medi TV, Coach Tanko said, "The performance of the team has increased since I took over. It’s important for me to plan for next season."

He emphasized that winning the remaining games will enable the team to plan effectively for the upcoming season.

"We are going to give our best to win so that we will plan well for next season," Coach Tanko added.

With the league title out of reach for Medeama SC, the team will aim to end the season on a high note when they face Asante Kotoko this weekend.

The Week 33 encounter between Asante Kotoko and Medeama SC is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm at Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 1. Coach Tanko's team will look to secure a positive result in their final push.