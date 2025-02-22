We are going to keep working hard - Black Queens coach

Black Queens head coach, Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren, has vowed to continue working hard with his team despite their 1-0 loss to Morocco in a friendly game.

The defeat marked BjÃ¶rkegren's first game in charge, but he remained optimistic about the team's future.

"It's really good and fun for us to see that we have the potential to play against a good team, away gameâ€¦they have been with the same coach for one and a half years, I have just been (in charge) for a couple of trainings so I think that the future is so bright and we are just going to keep working hard," BjÃ¶rkegren said.

The Swedish trainer also emphasised the importance of learning from the game and preparing for the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

"We are going to learn from this game, it was a really good game for us and we are going to make sure that we are prepared for the summer (Women's AFCON)."