"We are going to lose Kudus to AFCON"- West Ham manager David Moyes laments

West Ham United manager, David Moyes has shared his disappointment after Mohammed Kudus made his last appearance for the club before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The West Ham star will leave for Ghana this weekend to begin preparations for the tournament in Ivory Coast next month.

Kudus has been brilliant since joining the London club in the summer transfer window, scoring ten goals in 23 matches.

Moyes has urged 'other players' to step up in the absence of the Ghanaian stalwart after starring in the victory over Arsenal on Thursday night.

"It’s a brilliant start for us [to have the Club’s highest points tally at the halfway point of the season] and it’s another win," said Moyes after the game.

"I just keep looking at the wins and it’s great that we can do that. We keep going and we want to build on it.

"Unfortunately we’re probably going to lose Mo [Kudus] to the Africa Cup of Nations, so we’re going to need other players to step up. This is where we need to see players coming in, stepping up and keeping us going in that direction, because we’re going to need them badly."