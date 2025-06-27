We are going to make impact in the CAF Confederation Cup – Asante Kotoko IMC chief Nana Apinkrah

Chairman of the Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee, Nana Apinkrah, has affirmed his outfit will make a meaningful impact in the upcoming 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to return to Africa following their success in the Ghana FA Cup in the recently concluded football season. Kotoko defeated Golden Kick FC 2-1 in regular time to snatch victory, earning them their 10th FA Cup title.

As part of preparation for the Confederation Cup, the Ghanaian giants will lock horns with South African outfit Kaizer Chiefs in the Toyota Cup at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. The match is scheduled for Saturday, July 26, 2025.

At the official launch of the Toyota Cup on Thursday at the Kaizer Chiefs Village in South Africa, Nana Apinkrah affirmed his side will make an impact in the Confederation Cup next season.

“Historically and currently, we’ve been true ups and downs just like Kaizer Chiefs but we are using this opportunity to revamp everything”

“Now that we are going to Africa, we could say we are going to make an impact in the CAF Confederation Cup” he said.

Meanwhile, Kotoko have secured the services of Johnson Owusu Oppong, Hubert Gyau, Francis Acquah and Zackaria Fuseini in the ongoing transfer window.