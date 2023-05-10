'We are going to play our hearts out in the rest of the games'- Kotoku Royals PRO

Public Relations Officer of Kotoku Royals, Okatakyie Afrifa has dismissed claims the rest of their Ghana Premier League games will be played with convenience following their relegation.

The Akyem Oda outfit were relegated following defeat to Accra Great Olympics last week.

With four games remaining, there are rumours the club could give away their games with nothing left for them to fight for.

“Against league leaders Aduana Stars, we played our hearts out…and everybody saw how Kotoku Royals played and being a professional club like Kotoku Royals, we don’t tolerate any fixed matches. We are going all out, play our hearts out as far as the rest of the matches are concerned," he told Citi Sports.

Kotoku Royals are returning to the Dibision One after just a season in the Ghanaian topflight league.

The Blue and Blacks will host struggling Asante Kotoko in their next match on Sunday.