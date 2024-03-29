We are going to work hard for Ghanaians - Dreams FC forward ahead of Stade Malien clash

Dreams FC attacker Ismael Dede has conveyed a message of assurance to fans, pledging the team's unwavering commitment to securing victory in their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup match against Stade Malien.

The Ghana Premier League outfit is gearing up to face the Malian side in the first leg of their tie this weekend, with Dede expressing confidence in their preparations and determination to deliver a positive result.

In a pre-match interview, he emphasised Dreams FC's dedication to representing Ghana with pride and ensuring a triumphant performance on the field.

"Ghanaians should expect victory on Sunday because we are going to work hard for the country and the club as well. We want to assure everyone that we are not going to disappoint," affirmed Dede, echoing the team's collective resolve to excel in the continental competition.

Dede further assured fans of an exceptional display and emphasised the team's intent to clinch a win against Stade Malien.

"Ghanaians should expect great performance and a win as well. The return leg in Kumasi will be a disaster, we are going there to fight and coming back home will be very hard," he added, outlining Dreams FC's strategic approach and determination to secure a favourable outcome in both legs of the encounter.

The first leg of the highly anticipated match between Dreams FC and Stade Malien is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 31, with kickoff set for 5 pm.