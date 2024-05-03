We are gradually bouncing back after a poor first round in the GPL - Accra Lions chief Obiri Yeboah

Nana Obiri Yeboah, the Chief Executive Officer of Accra Lions, has highlighted the team's resurgence in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) after a challenging first round.

Yeboah commended the club's technical and scouting departments for their role in the team's impressive performance this season. Despite initial struggles, Accra Lions have secured 12 victories, seven draws, and nine losses in 28 matches, positioning them third in the league with 43 points.

Speaking on the team's progress, Yeboah attributed their turnaround to consistent efforts on the field, stating, “Match after match we are picking points out from home and away and its gives you comfort that finally, it is picking together. Previously we struggled. In the first round, we struggled, we were not consistent but gradually it is coming together.”

He particularly praised the technical team for recruiting talented players from Division 2 and other colts clubs nationwide. Yeboah highlighted their success in integrating eight players new to the Premier League, emphasizing the effectiveness of their scouting strategy.

“I will give credit to our technical team for bringing such boys from Division 2 and other colts clubs across the country. We have eight players who are playing the Premier League for the first time. When you look at it, you ask yourself is it possible but then match after match, it’s happening. Our technical and scouting team have done so well. It’s something that we are doing right and we don’t need to change”

Accra Lions' recent triumph against Hearts of Oak, securing a crucial 1-0 victory, underscored their upward trajectory in the league standings. Ibrahim Issah's goal sealed the win at the Accra Sports Stadium, propelling them to third place.

Looking forward, Accra Lions are gearing up to face Aduana Stars in their upcoming matchday 29 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, May 6, 2024.