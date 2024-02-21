'We are happy' - Ernesto Valverde reacts to Inaki Williams winner against Girona

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde expressed his excitement over Black Stars forward Inaki Williams' decisive goal that secured a thrilling 3-2 victory against Girona in La Liga action.

Williams, who scored his 10th league goal of the season during the match, received accolades from Valverde for his invaluable contribution to the team. The goal proved crucial in securing all three points for Athletic Bilbao against a resilient Girona side.

In a post-game interview, Valverde emphasized Williams’ relentless running and dedication on the field, highlighting the significance of his efforts that go beyond scoring goals.

“He is a player who makes more intense runs than our opponents. However, these efforts cannot be repeated often because in the end, the player has to recover. Strikers are valued for their goals and he has scored today. We are happy but overall, his work is always valuable to us.”

Williams, currently with 96 goals for Bilbao, is nearing a century of goals for the club, showcasing his prowess in front of goal.

Bilbao’s victory propelled them to fifth place in the La Liga standings, positioning the team just two points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.