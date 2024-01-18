"We are here to win"- Ghana forward Jordan Ayew tells doubters ahead of Egypt clash

Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew, has disclosed that the objective of the team in Ivory Coast is to win matches.

The four-time African champions got off to a poor start at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after a shocking 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in Abidjan on Tuesday.

Ghana faces a tough test on Thursday as they engage seven-time winners Egypt in a crucial Group B encounter.

A defeat could spell doom on Ghana's AFCON campaign and could see the Black Stars exiting the tournament at the group stage.

"We didn’t come here to visit Abidjan; we came here to win,” he said at the pre-match presser for the Egypt game.

The experience of the 32-year-old will be required if the Black Stars are to get anything out of the game against Egypt.

“The first game, we didn’t concentrate for 90 minutes and that’s what cost us the game,” he said.

“The most important thing for us is to come back and stay focused. We have to stay aggressive and we’ll be fine. I have total belief in players and staff."