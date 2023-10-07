‘We are in a very difficult group, but we will do our best’ – Medeama’s Patrick Akoto on CAF Champions League draw

Medeama communications director Patrick Akoto has shared the club’s reaction to the CAF Champions League draw, which has placed the Ghanaian champions in a challenging group.

Making their debut in this prestigious competition, Medeama secured their place by defeating Remo Stars and Horoya AC in the qualifying round.

In the group stage, Medeama will face reigning champions Al Ahly, Algerian champions CR Belouizdad, and Tanzanian champions Yanga FC. Akoto expressed the club's understanding of the formidable task ahead and acknowledged Al Ahly as a giant in African football.

"We will play against the giant Al-Ahly club, the most successful club in the African Champions League, and this will not be easy. We want to know the extent of our fans’ expectations as we play in this group stage for the first time in our history," Akoto spoke to Football-eg.com.

"On paper, our competitor is the most likely candidate, but we are also the champions of Ghana, so we must prove that to the rest of Africa and the world, but in terms of lineage, history and achievements, we are not close to Al-Ahly, for example, and so we understand the type of competitor that we will face."

He continued: "Al-Ahly enjoys great respect in Ghana and the world. Ghanaian fans, who are passionate about football, are also realistic people. The fans are happy and waiting to see Al-Ahly here in Ghana. It has been a long time since the last time Al-Ahly played a match here. It has been a really long time."

"CS Belouizdad, the Algerian champions, are also considered strong competitors. The fact that they have won the league on four consecutive occasions increases the tremendous quality of their team."

"This will also be the second time that we play with the Tanzanian team, Young Africans. We tied with them 1-1 in Dar es Salaam and won in Ghana in the Confederation Championship in 2016, but this is just history and therefore we look forward to reigniting the competition between the two teams."

"We are in a very difficult group, but we will do our best, and we will not be marginalized. We also qualified for this stage on merit, and as I said, it will not be easy for the other major teams in the group."

"We want to explore an opportunity to cooperate with Al-Ahly in order to exchange experiences. They are the record holders and the most successful African football club."

He concluded: "Al-Ahly are highly respected in our homeland here in Ghana, and we look forward to playing with them at the same level in the African Champions League. We are a very ambitious club and have measured expectations as we begin this journey in our first season."

The group stage matches are set to commence in November, with Medeama's first match taking place in Cairo against Al Ahly on November 25th.