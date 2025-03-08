We are in dire need of Kwesi Appiah – Sudan FA ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifiers

President of the Sudanese Football Association Dr. Moatasem Jaafar has highlighted the importance of coach Kwesi Appiah ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Falcons of Jediane will face Senegal on March 18 before taking on South Sudan on March 24 in the fifth and sixth rounds of the qualifiers in Group B.

Appiah has yet to report to camp as the team prepare for the upcoming crucial matches in Saudi Arabia. Earlier reports suggested Appiah boycotted the team’s training camp over unpaid entitlements.

However, the arrival of his compatriots, Ignatius Osei Fosu and Eric Amponsah in camp gives an indication Appiah will also join for the matches.

Speaking in an interview, Moatasem Jaafar affirmed his outfit are in dire need of the former Black Stars tactician ahead of the two crucial qualifying games.

"We are in dire need of Kwasi's presence among us to lead the national team, and we are aware of the sacrifices he has made for the team, and we will do everything we can to solve all the problems and fulfill his demands” he said as quoted by Koora.com.

The Falcons of Jediane currently sit top of Group B with 10 points following their impressive performance in the initial four matches.

Meanwhile, Kwesi Appiah is expected to join the team in Saudi Arabia in the coming days following recent talks between both parties.