We are in the right direction and will look to continue like this- Crystal Palace star Jordan Ayew

Forward Jordan Ayew says Crystal Palace are on the right track after coming from behind to draw against Arsenal in the EPL on Sunday.

The Ghana international scored in the Eagles' 2-2 draw against the Gunners at the Emirates to ensure Palace continue their good run to the start of the season.

Ayew scored the important equalizer, his fourth of the season, to send the south London side sixth on the Premier League table.

"Overall I think our performance it was a good game, and we could’ve got the three points, they could’ve got the three points, so one-point each was a fair result," he said after the game.

"We are in the right direction and will look to continue like this."

Despite their flying start to the campaign, the 28-year old who joined the club on a permanent deal from Swansea City, remains cautiously optimistic as he preaches modesty.

"The most important thing is still for us to reach the 40-point mark as quickly as possible and then we will see."

By Lukman Abdul Mumin