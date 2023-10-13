We are looking forward to the 2023 AFCON, says Chris Hughton

Ghana's head coach, Chris Hughton, shared his thoughts on the 2023 AFCON Draw that has placed Ghana in Group B alongside record winners Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

In an interview on the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) official media channel, Hughton mentioned his limited knowledge about Mozambique and Cape Verde but stated that the team were anticipating for the competition.

Hughton stated, "The first thing you think about is the competition that you are very much looking forward to.

"Whenever the group comes out, I think you always look at it, it could have been better for us, but of course, you also have to look at it, it could have been worse, so it's one that we are very much looking forward to."

Ghana have a history with Egypt and Cape Verde in past AFCON tournaments. The Black Stars lost to Egypt in the 2010 AFCON Final, and they secured a memorable 6-1 victory over Egypt in 2013 during their journey to qualify for the 2014 World Cup.

Additionally, Ghana defeated Cape Verde 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the 2013 AFCON.