We are motivated ahead of our CAF Champions League campaign - Medeama chief Tony Aubynn

Board Chairman of Medeama SC Dr Tony Aubynn has stated that the players are feeling motivated as they prepare for their first-ever campaign in the CAF Champions League.

Having emerged as the champions of the Ghana Premier League, the Tarkwa-based side earned the right to represent Ghana in the competition and has since been preparing ahead of the campaign.

The Yellow and Mauves have also made some signings as they prepare to kick off the competition with a clash against Nigerian opponents Remo Stars as revealed in the CAF draw last week.

According to Tony Aubynn, the Board Chairman of the club, the players are highly motivated and driven to make a significant impact as the games are set to begin in August.

''The very fact that we don't have the experience is a huge motivation. Our players are determined to enjoy the opportunity that has been presented to them by our contribution," he told Graphic Sports.

"I spoke to the players, and they can't wait to make a name in Africa, and that's the driving force," he revealed.

''The players themselves want to make a name and, of course, as a club, we also want to make a name; so the management and the board are also determined to make a name. We are all motivated to do that,'' he stressed.

On August 18th, Medeama will welcome Remo Stars at Cape Coast Stadium for a the first leg. The return leg is set to take place on August 25th.