We are motivated by our coach's friendliness - Dreams FC striker Ali Huzaf

Dreams FC striker Ali Huzaf has commended the conduct of his coach Karim Zito indicating that as a motivating factor for the team's win over Aduana Stars on Saturday in a matchday 32 clash.

Ali Huzaf scored the only goal of the game to end Aduana Stars' undefeated home run with a sublime header which boosted their survival hope with two matches to end the season.

The 24-year-old forward applauded his coach for his friendly conduct toward his players which allows them to play their hearts out with the aim of making him and the team proud.

"He is very friendly and he treats everyone like his son. And I think when there is this relationship between a coach and his players, we all go out to give him what he wants," Huzaf told StarTime Ghana after the game.

Huzaf now has eight league goals scoring five of those goals in his last six Ghana Premier League matches.

Dreams FC are now 10th with 44 points courtesy of the crucial victory.