"We are motivated for the Aduna Stars game"- Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Justice Blay insists the team is highly motivated for the big game against Aduana Stars on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.

The ex-Medeama SC star made an injury comeback in the match against Accra Lions as the Porcupine Warriors secured their first win of the season.

Blay believes the victory in Accra will serve as a source of inspiration as they welcome Aduana Stars in Kumasi.

"The players are excited, we are all happy and we are very motivated," he said after the victory over Accra Lions.

"This will inspire us for the home game so we can win because the supporters will come out in numbers following our win. We need them so we can be inspired to beat Aduana in our next game," he added.

"We are pleading with the fans to come for the game against Aduana."

Asante Kotoko have won just a game this season, drawing two and lost one in four matches.