We are not afraid facing Asante Kotoko - Golden Kick coach Fiifi Parker Hanson ahead of FA Cup final

Golden Kick FC head coach Fiifi Parker Hanson remains unfazed ahead of their MTN FA Cup final showdown with Asante Kotoko.

The underdog team will take on the Porcupine Warriors at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium this Sunday, with kickoff set for 17:00 GMT.

After knocking out top-tier sides Karela United and Hearts of Oak, Parker Hanson told Sporty FM that facing another Premier League heavyweight, and former FA Cup champions, is no cause for fear.

"Playing against Asante Kotoko in the MTN FA Cup final is not the biggest game we have played because we have already played Hearts of Oak," he said.

The winner of Sunday’s final will earn the chance to represent Ghana in the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup.