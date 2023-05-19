We are not chasing Black Stars captaincy - Uncle of Ayew brothers

Solar Ayew, the uncle of Jordan and Andre Ayew have disputed speculations that the duo are only seeking to be regarded as captains of the Black Stars.

Earlier, Solar Ayew responded to comments which suggested that Andre Ayew who is the current captain of the team should pave the way for other youngsters. He noted in the response that, while Andre Ayew was still fit enough to play for Ghana, his brother Jordan was equally capable of succeeding Ayew as captain.

He however clarified in an interview with Onua FM that, the family were not after the armand but only wanted the best for the senior national team.

According to him, the experience he has garnered while following the Black Stars for a long time can be used to support the team through advice.

"Honestly, the family are not chasing the captaincy. But sometimes we all have a responsibility to play to ensure the Black Stars appears pleasant like some of us knew it to be," he clarified.

"So some of us will always try to offer advice to the authorities because we have followed the Black Stars for a while and know what can help. So we don't have any captaincy agenda but for the betterment of the team."