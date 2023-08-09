'We are not here to joke' - New Samartex defender Samuel Mensah Tetteh after completing move

New signing of FC Samartex, Samuel Mensah Tetteh has expressed his desire to help the club succeed in the upcoming season after sealing a move to the Ghana Premier League side.

The Samreboi announced the 21-year-old as their first signing of the ongoing transfer window as part of their plans to reinforce their squad for the new campaign which begins in September.

Having played in the Division One League, Mensah Tetteh departed Tema Youth to join Samartex is already looking forward to the new season.

"I am happy to sign for FC Samartex. Since we have arrived we are not here to joke but to give our all. I will play with the supportrters to continue with their unflinching support from last season as we enter a new season. With their prayers and efforts, I believe we will shine this season," he said.

"I thank the superiors of Tema Youth and my teammates as well as my family. I'm where I am because of their support."

The right back has committed to a three-year contract that may keep him on through 2026.

His addition strengthens the defense while providing the team a fresh perspective.

The Timber Boys' new season will kick off with a matchup against Aduana Stars.