We are not looking at race or colour but just a competent Black Stars coach – Asante Twum

Ghana Football Association will appoint a competent coach for the Black Stars, according to the association's communications director Henry Asante Twum.

Twum said that the association has received over 100 applications for the open position, and that their decision will be based on merit rather than race or colour.

"Over 1000 coaches have applied for the job. We keep getting applications each and every day,” he said.

"The job is open for all. Once you are a competent coach. We haven’t made any shortlist and at the right time, we will.

“There is pressure to appoint a competent coach. We are not looking at race or colour but just a competent coach.”

The position became vacant in December last year after Otto Addo resigned following Ghana's early exit from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

So far, only former coach Kwesi Appiah has publicly stated that he has applied for the job, as he seeks a third stint.

But according to reports, former technical advisor Chris Hughton has submitted his application and hopes to be appointed.

The Black Stars' first assignment of the year is in March, and it is expected that a new coach will have been appointed by then.