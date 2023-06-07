"We are not performing at all" - Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom

Hearts of Oak defender, Samuel Inkoom has admitted that the team's performance this season is below par.

The Phobians are in ominous form as they are in 11th position on the league standings with 45 points, and could be relegated if they fail to win on the final day of the season.

The Premier League giants dragged themselves into the relegation mire having lost four consecutive games, and won just once in their last seven.

Inkoom concedes the team's performance this season is far below expectation and has urged his teammates to turn things around in their final game.

He told Kessben Sports: "We are not performing at all, to be honest. Me as a player, I signed to achieve something for the team. And if I am not winning, it means I'm not achieving nothing. And it's better we accept it in good faith, then we learn from it.

"...This is the right time, we have to sit up."