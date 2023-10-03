'We are not scared of any club' - Medeama president Moses Armah

Medeama's owner, Moses Parker has expressed optimism emphasising that the club has no apprehension about facing any opponent as they gear up to compete in the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

Medeama recently ended an 11-year drought for Ghanaian clubs by progressing to the Champions League group stage, a feat last achieved by Berekum Chelsea in 2012.

As they gear up to face well-known clubs in the group stage, the Tarkwa-based team is aiming to surpass their initial goals.

In response to the team's achievement, Moses Armah stated that Medeama has a history of surprising top-tier clubs and, as a result, has no fear of any opponent.

"We are not afraid of any country the draw coming on the 6th that we will meet we have done it before Sundowns if you will remember we eliminated them," he told Peace FM.

"TP came here we beat them so me I am not scared of any club we will focus and add prayers too. Corporate bodies should come to our aid with Dreams they should support us we will break those records so that Africa will see that Ghana football has a lot of greatness," he added.

After emerging as champions of the Ghana Premier League last season Medeama embarked on their debut campaign of the CAF Champions League recording remarkable results in the preliminary round.

After beating Remo Stars of Nigeria in the first round, they faced Horoya AC in the final playoff tie and continued their impressive showing.

Despite losing 2-1 to Horoya AC in Conakry, Medeama SC managed to qualify for the group stages of the CAF Champions League. Their 3-1 first-leg lead over Horoya AC secured a 4-3 aggregate victory, allowing them to advance to the group stage of the competition.