"We are not stressed about Ghana"- Banyana Banyana star Noxolo Cesane to Black Queens ahead of WAFCON opener

South Africa forward Noxolo Cesane says they are focused ahead of their opening game against the Black Queens of Ghana at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Banyana Banyana begin the defence of their title against the three-time finalist on Monday in Group C.

Cesane, who has been preparing with the rest of her teammates in Morocco, is confident of South Africa's chances against Ghana and believes they are capable of successfully defending their title.

“We are more focused on what we need to be doing on the day when the Ghana game comes, and we are really working on that. We are focused on ourselves and not stressed about other teams, and we just need to make sure that we do (on the field) what we train,” she told SAFA.

“Every day, every month and every season teams change, and it is going to be hard, but we have to fix ourselves instead of looking at other teams, and we have to work hard to achieve what we want. So far, we are doing well, we have frustrations here and there, like mistakes on the field and we have to fix those â€“ it’s difficult but we are working hard,” added Cesane.

The Black Queens return to the continental championship after a seven-year absence. Ghana will also face Tanzania and Mali in subsequent games in Group C.