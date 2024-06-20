We are not surprised - Samartex captain reacts to Ghana Premier League triumph

Samartex captain Emmanuel Keyekeh has described his team's 2023/24 Ghana Premier League triumph as an expected outcome.

The Samreboi-based club secured the championship in their second league stint, showcasing impressive form throughout the season.

Under the guidance of coach Nurudeen Amadu, Samartex clinched the title with two games remaining after defeating Bibiani GoldStars on matchday 32.

Keyekeh, who joined FC Samartex from Asante Kotoko in 2022 as a free agent, has become a key player, using his experience and skills to contribute significantly to the team's success.

Following the coronation ceremony, Keyekeh remarked, "We are not surprised at all with the Premier League victory. We know the work put into it during pre-seasons and even training. So we know, but this is not a surprise."

He added, "The target is to keep winning games and that’s what we will do. We will keep working hard and hope the fans will support us as much as they did this season to deliver in Africa and Ghana."

FC Samartex concluded the season with an impressive 61 points from 34 games, finishing 10 points ahead of second-placed Accra Lions, capping off a remarkable campaign.

The team's success has not only secured their place at the top of Ghanaian football but also set the stage for future ambitions in both domestic and continental competitions.