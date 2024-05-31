We are not taking Karela clash lightly - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has emphasised the critical importance of their upcoming clash against Karela United in the Ghana Premier League.

Dreams FC will host Karela United in Dawu on Sunday for matchday 32 of the Ghana Premier League campaign. The game is vital for Zito's side, who have their survival in the league at stake.

The "Still Believe" lads are in a precarious position on the league table, currently sitting 14th with 38 points. With five games remaining in the season, including two outstanding matches, every game is crucial for their survival.

Their focus has now fully shifted to the domestic league following their exit from the CAF Confederation Cup in the semi-finals and the FA Cup, which they initially aimed to defend.

Speaking ahead of the crucial encounter, Zito highlighted the necessity of securing a victory against Karela United to alleviate the pressure and improve their chances of staying in the top flight.

“We are not taking the game lightly. There will be intense pressure on us if we are unable to do something in this game, looking at the league standings. We must beat Karela United at all costs,” Zito stated.

With the league drawing to a close, Dreams FC's battle to avoid the drop has intensified. A victory against Karela United could provide the much-needed boost to their survival hopes.

As the season winds down, every point matters, and the team is determined to fight until the end to maintain their Premier League status. Fans and players alike are gearing up for a high-stakes match that could define their season.