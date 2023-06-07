We are not under pressure because there is nothing to lose - Bechem United president ahead of Aduana clash

President of Bechem United Kingsley Owusu Achau believes his team will be the more comfortable side going into their final fixture of the season against Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park.

Bechem United are currently second on the Ghana Premier League table with three points less than leaders Medeama SC as they face third-placed Aduana Stars.

Despite Aduana's failure to win the title having topped the table for a long time, they have kept their home venue as one of the most difficult centres for teams recording a single loss out of 16.

However, the Bechem United boss is optimistic Aduana can't stand in their way.

“Winning at Dormaa is not a big deal for us, last season we won there; in the FA Cup we met at Berekum which is closer to them, and we still won against them and when they came to Bechem last season, we scored them four goals.

“Aduana FC have never beaten Bechem United since 2020, either at home or away, and Bechem also possess an impressive record of eight wins against six for Aduana in the last 21 encounters between us”.

“When we’re playing Aduana, they are under pressure, and we don’t have anything to lose. As we go to Dormaa and there is not much pressure on the boys; winning against Aduana at Dormaa is not a big deal at all,” he told Graphic Sports.