"We are not under pressure" – Konadu Yiadom ahead of Hearts of Oak vs. Nsoatreman FC game

Hearts of Oak defender, Konadu Yiadom has dismissed suggestions that the team is feeling pressure ahead of their Week 12 clash against Nsoatreman FC in the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League.

Speaking in a pre-match interview with Hearts of Oak TV, the centre-back emphasised that the players are focused and confident despite riding on a three-game winning streak.

“We have been preparing. The boys are working hard. We want to win every game, and that’s why we keep working hard. There is no pressure on us. We are doing what the coach is teaching us, so none of the players is under pressure,” Konadu Yiadom explained.

The Phobians will host Nsoatreman FC on Saturday, November 23, at the Legon Sports Stadium, with kickoff set for 7:00 PM.

With a win, Hearts of Oak can reinforce their status as serious title contenders in the race for Premier League glory this season.

Fans will be eager to see if the team’s hard work and form can translate into yet another victory, continuing their impressive run and building momentum for the rest of the campaign.