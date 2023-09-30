We are not under pressure to beat Horoya - Medeama coach Evans Adotey

Medeama SC coach Augustine Evans Adotey has emphasised that his team is not feeling any pressure as they approach their pivotal match in the CAF Champions League against Horoya.

The Yellow and Mauves are set to face Guinea's Horoya AC on Saturday, September 30 in the second leg of the tie. The Tarkwa-based side were 3-1 winners when the two sides faced off in Ghana a fortnight ago and are hoping to protect their lead to sail through to the group stage of the competition.

In his comments leading up to this crucial encounter, Coach Adotey dismissed any notion of his team being burdened by pressure, displaying confidence in their ability to perform well and eventually get the desired result.

“No, we are not under pressure. (We have) Two goals in our basket; the home team is rather under pressure. All that we need to do is to make sure we qualify," he stated.

"So our mission here is to sail through to the next stage be it a draw game, a win or whatever, we want to qualify automatically. That is the message.”

Should they sail through, Medeama would be the first Ghanaian club to make it to the group stage in 11 years following Berekum Chelsea's success in 2012.