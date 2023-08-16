We are on the same level with Remo Stars - Medeama PRO Patrick Akoto

Medeama SC scribe Patrick Akoto believes the club is on the same level with their Nigerian opponents, who they face in the CAF Champions League first preliminary round.

The Ghana Premier League champions take on Remo Stars SC on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the Cape Coast stadium in the first leg of the tie.

The two teams are participating in Africa's elite club competition for the first time in history and hope to renew the rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria in Sunday's encounter.

However, they two teams have previously played in the CAF Confederation Cup.

"We recognise the quality of Remo Stars, and we do appreciate the level they want to take the club to, and so we are very wary of the threat that they pose to us," NIGERIAsoccernet.com in an interview.

"We are playing in the CAF Champions League, the elite Africa inter-club competition for the first time despite playing in the Confederation Cup on two occasions in 2014 and 2016 and within the lifespan of this club in the last 10 years we have gained inches in the media here in Ghana and of-course our exploit here in Africa especially in the CAF Confederation Cup in 2016.

"The trajectory of these two teams appears to be very same, so we are looking forward to reenacting the eternal beautiful rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria."

The second leg of this tie takes place in a week's time in Ikenne in the Ogun State at the Remo Stars stadium, and the winner will face Horoya AC in the next stage.