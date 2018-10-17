We are open to Ismael Ganiyu sale - Karela FC PRO

Communications Director of Karela FC Eric Alagidede says his outfit are ready to listen to offers for star defender, Ismail Ganiyu.

The versatile guardsman joined Karela FC on a short deal prior to the commencement of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League after parting ways with Ukrainian top flight side Olimpik Donetsk.

Several reports in the media indicate that the 22-year-old is on the verge of penning a contract with Premier League giants Asante Kotoko after holding a fruitful discussion with the Porcupine Warriors management.

According to Alagidede, who doubles as the Marketing manager of the Anyinase-based side, they will not stand in the way of the player if he wants to move away from the club but his departure has to pass through the right channel.

"Ishmael Ganiyu remains a Karela player and until it’s decided otherwise he is our player, so if any club is interested in him, we will not stop any player from moving," he told Oyerepa FM.

"It's a club policy that any player who wants to play elsewhere should be allowed to but at the right time with the right price tag."

"We are ready and open to negotiations for the player."