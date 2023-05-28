‘We are out’ of title race – Paa Kwesi Fabin admits after Dreams defeat

Aduana Stars tactician, Paa Kwesi Fabin has conceded their chances of winning the Premier League hangs by a thread after their 0-1 narrow defeat to Dreams FC.

The Still Believe handed the Ogya Boys their first home defeat at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Saturday, May 27 2023 to further diminish the Dormaa based team’s chances of clinching their third league title.

Dreams FC were aiming to surge to safety and as such put up a spirited fight to ensure the game ended goalless at half time. Their game plan worked even better after recess half as Ali Huzaif broke the deadlock on 60 minutes with a brilliant header to beat Joseph Addo in post.

Huzaif’s solitary goal was the difference to secure all three points for the visitors.

Aduana are now second on the league standings, 4 points behind leaders Medeama. They could end up in third position if Bechem United beat RTU in Tamale.

Fabin disclosed that the league trophy had slipped through their fingers. He told StarTimes: “No, of course, we are almost out. We are out. It’s an obligation to play the in the (next) two matches, so we will play and see what happens.”

The Ogya Boys are away to relegation haunted Nsoatreman for their next match.

By Suleman Asante