We are planning without Yacouba- George Amoako

Asante Kotoko managing director, George Amoako has disclosed that the club is planning ahead of the new season without their talisman Songne Yacouba.

The Burkinabe international Songne Yacouba is set to be on his way out which has been confirmed by the club.

According to George Amoako, the fans should forget about Songne Yacouba going forward as he will no longer be a part of the club’s plan in the future.

“Kotoko is preparing without Songne Yacouba so I entreat the fans to forget about him. We are planning without him, that is why management has signed equally good players to replace him”, he told the media.

He also revealed that some key players such as Daniel Darkwah, Kwame Bonsu, Abdul Fatawu are set to exit the club.

“We are losing the services of key players like Fatawu, Yacouba, Kwame Bonsu, Daniel Darkwah. It’s likely all of them might go.

“We have to plan to replace them. That is why so many names are being bundled around”, he told Oyerepa FM.

Asante Kotoko have signed 10 new players to beef up their squad ahead of the CAF Champions League campaign.