We are poised to return to Africa - Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong

Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong has reiterated that his outfit's aim to win the ongoing Special Competition in order to represent the nation in Africa again.

The Porcupine Warriors are flying high in the Normalisation Committee'a Special Competition after recording three wins, losing one and drawing one, to climb to the summit of Zone A standings with points.

According to the side's skipper, they have not given up ever since they failed to qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals stage and are poised to play in continental competition again.

“Our target, as a playing body, is to work very hard to win the competition.

"We, as players, want to represent Ghana in Africa next season and we are focused on achieving our aim," he told Graphic Online.