We are positive of getting the win against Bofoakwa Tano - Hearts of Oak's Opare Addo

Hearts of Oak's Communications director Kwame Opare Addo is exuding confidence as they prepare for their upcoming weekend match against Bofoakwa Tano in the Ghana Premier League.

Having experienced one victory and one defeat in their initial two matches of the season, the club's communication director is eagerly anticipating a triumphant performance on the road.

Hearts of Oak faced their first defeat in the season opener against Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium but Opare Addo envisions a turnaround in their fortunes this time around.

According to him, they will not underrate the Ghana Premier League returnees but are very confident in clinching the maximum points

“We didn’t get the expected results in our first game, but the team bounced back to win our second against a difficult Nsoatreman side,” he told Accra-based Happy FM.

“We are taking a game after the other. We all know Hearts of Oak vs. Bofoakwa is always going to be a cracker looking at the history of both teams.

“We are looking forward to an interesting game and we’re positive of walking away with all three points on the day.”

The Sunyani-based side are hoping to remain unbeaten having won and drawn a game each in their first two games.

The game kicks off at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Saturday at 3 p.m.