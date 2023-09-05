We are prepared for Horoya - Medeama's Derrick Fordjour declares

Medeama winger Derrick Fordjour has boldly declared his team's readiness for their upcoming clash against Guinean giants Horoya AC in the CAF Champions League.

The Ghanaian champions, fresh from eliminating Nigeria's Remo Stars, now face a formidable challenge as they aim to reach the group stage of the competition for the first time in their history.

Fordjour emphasised that Horoya AC are no small club and has a strong history in the Champions League. However, he expressed confidence that Medeama would approach the game with the same mentality that led them to victory against Remo Stars.

"We are prepared, and our goal is to reach the group stage. Horoya is a big club, but we are ready for them," Fordjour asserted. He also appealed to Ghanaians to support their team, just as they did during the Remo Stars game, in their quest to overcome Horoya and advance further.

The first leg of this crucial match will be hosted in Cape Coast, Ghana, with the return leg set to take place in Guinea, both matches scheduled for this month following the international break.