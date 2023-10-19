We are prepared to face Great Olympics - Aduana FC coach Yaw Acheampong

Aduana FC coach Yaw Acheampong says his team is ready to bounce back from their defeat to face Great Olympics in their upcoming Ghana Premier League clash at home.

The stage is set for a thrilling encounter in the Ghana Premier League as Aduana Stars gear up to face off against the undefeated Great Olympics in a clash that promises to be a true test of skills and resilience for both teams, as they prepare to battle it out at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.

After enduring a surprising loss to Asante Kotoko in their previous match, Aduana have left no stone unturned in their preparations for this pivotal showdown. Yaw Acheampong expressed his confidence in his team's readiness,

"I think we are so prepared; it was a shocking loss against Asante Kotoko last weekend, but we've put everything aside. We are still preparing, we are on course, and I believe by the end of the week, we will be ready for Great Olympics."

"Truth be told; they are a very good side, but we have also prepared well for them. I have made some inquiries about their team, and we know how to approach them. I think we are ready," he stated.