We are prepared to host Al Ahly - Medeama chief Moses Armah 

As the crucial CAF Champions League showdown between Medeama and African giants Al Ahly looms, Moses Parker, the bankroller of Medeama, has shared insights into the team's readiness and outlined the logistical plans for Al Ahly's arrival.

The Ghanaian champions are gearing up for a formidable challenge against Al Ahly.

Parker, in an interview with Peace FM, provided details about the travel arrangements for Al Ahly's advance team.

He revealed that the Egyptian giants' advance team would arrive in Accra before making the road journey to Kumasi, where the Baba Yara Stadium eagerly awaits the epic encounter.

"Al Ahly will come to Ghana; their advance team will come to Accra; they will go by road to Kumasi, so we will give them a car. They are two. But the team will come on Wednesday; they will not land in Accra; they will land in Kumasi Airport, so that is the schedule," explained Parker, underscoring the meticulous planning in place for the visiting team.

Expressing Medeama's preparedness, Parker assured that the team is eagerly anticipating the challenge. He highlighted their recent preparations, including a friendly match against Nations FC at the Kumasi Sports Stadium, where Medeama secured a 1-0 victory.

"Medeama is also prepared; we are waiting for them. Medeama played a friendly match against Nations FC; we played at the Kumasi Sports Stadium; we beat them 1-0. So, we are done with that friendly match. What remains is the preparations for the match on Friday," affirmed Parker, emphasizing the team's focus on the upcoming fixture.

Medeama currently lie bottom of Group D and are hoping to secure a win at all costs to keep their qualification hopes alive.