We are proud to be part of Toyota Cup - Kotoko Chief Nana Apinkra

Asante Kotoko Chairman, Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awuah, has expressed pride in the club's participation in the 2025 Toyota Cup in South Africa.

Kotoko will face Kaizer Chiefs on July 26, 2025, at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Nana Apinkra commended the event's organizers, saying, "We are proud to be part of this celebration of African unity and commend Toyota and Kaizer Chiefs for setting the standard for what African football can be."

He emphasized the significance of the event, stating, "Football has always been a powerful bridge between people and nations, and this event shows what is possible when sport is supported by vision and purpose."

Nana Apinkra added that the Toyota Cup is a big opportunity for Kotoko, saying, "This is a big opportunity for us. We look forward to the trip and the game."

The event will feature former football stars and offer fans a chance to win a brand-new Toyota Starlet.